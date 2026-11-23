Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk of the "Utah Jazz" scored 39 points, setting the all-time scoring record for Ukrainians in the National Basketball Association (NBA). This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the NBA regular-season game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Ukrainian national team player spent 32 minutes on the court, making 2 of 8 two-point shots, 10 of 15 three-point shots, and 5 of 5 free throws.

The Ukrainian also recorded 5 rebounds and 3 assists. His plus-minus while on the court was "+6".

We remind you

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 15 points in 26 minutes for the "Utah Jazz" against the "Denver Nuggets".

Ukrainian Mykhailiuk shows consistency in NBA: best monthly performance against "Denver"