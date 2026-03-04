$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Ukrainian Mykhailiuk shows consistency in NBA: best monthly performance against "Denver"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 15 points in 26 minutes for "Utah" against "Denver", which is his best result in a month. He also added three rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Ukrainian Mykhailiuk shows consistency in NBA: best monthly performance against "Denver"

Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk continues to demonstrate consistent performance for "Utah" in the NBA regular season. In the match against "Denver," he was one of the prominent figures on the court, although he started the game from the bench. In 26 minutes on the court, Mykhailiuk scored 15 points – his best performance in the last month, UNN reports.

Details

Prior to this, the Ukrainian's statistics included three rebounds, two assists, and one block. The meeting in Salt Lake City ended with a minimal victory for the guests - 128:125.

The hosts won the first quarter with a slight advantage (34:33), and after an even first half (67:66), "Denver" seized the initiative, which ultimately determined the final result.

Earlier, Mykhailiuk showed similar performance on February 3 against "Indiana," scoring 18 points.

Recall

The most successful game of the current season for the Ukrainian defender remains the game against "Detroit," where he scored 28 points.

Thus, Sviatoslav continues to consistently receive playing time and effectively uses his opportunities as part of the team.

Mykhailiuk received a championship ring from the NBA for the title won with the "Boston"11.03.25, 12:20 • 12825 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports