Ukrainian Mykhailiuk shows consistency in NBA: best monthly performance against "Denver"

Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk continues to demonstrate consistent performance for "Utah" in the NBA regular season. In the match against "Denver," he was one of the prominent figures on the court, although he started the game from the bench. In 26 minutes on the court, Mykhailiuk scored 15 points – his best performance in the last month, UNN reports.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian's statistics included three rebounds, two assists, and one block. The meeting in Salt Lake City ended with a minimal victory for the guests - 128:125.

The hosts won the first quarter with a slight advantage (34:33), and after an even first half (67:66), "Denver" seized the initiative, which ultimately determined the final result.

Earlier, Mykhailiuk showed similar performance on February 3 against "Indiana," scoring 18 points.

The most successful game of the current season for the Ukrainian defender remains the game against "Detroit," where he scored 28 points.

Thus, Sviatoslav continues to consistently receive playing time and effectively uses his opportunities as part of the team.

