Ukraine needs not a truce, but sustainable peace for decades - NSDC Secretary

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34688 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66838 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61049 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224776 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113028 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113917 views
Ukraine needs not a truce, but sustainable peace for decades - NSDC Secretary

Ukraine needs not a truce, but sustainable peace for decades - NSDC Secretary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21118 views

The NSDC emphasizes that Ukraine seeks a lasting peace for decades through security guarantees, such as NATO membership, and not just a temporary ceasefire to ensure the country's recovery and further development.

Ukraine understands that the war can only end through peace negotiations. However, Kyiv does not want to negotiate a sustainable peace for decades, but for a few years. This was stated in a video address to the participants of the 16th Baltic Sea Region Forum: "NATO 2024 and Arctic Europe" by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, today it is not only about Ukraine, but also about the future of Europe. Lytovenko explained that the allies will eventually have to look for weapons for their own troops if they  fail to arm the Ukrainian army.

Polish Foreign Minister hopes NATO will outline plans to strengthen Ukraine's security06.05.24, 20:33 • 32696 views

Ukraine clearly realizes that the war will end in negotiations. That is why President Zelensky's peace formula has been prepared and is being promoted

- NSDC Secretary emphasized. 

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine needs a lasting peace that will allow the country to recover and give it a chance for further development. Mr. Lytvynenko is convinced that this is possible thanks to security guarantees. 

We do not need a 2-year truce, but a sustainable peace for decades, which would enable Ukraine's development. And this is a matter of security guarantees. Security agreements implementing last year's G7 statement are without a doubt an important step. (...) However, Ukraine needs guarantees, and the Finnish example clearly demonstrates that today in Europe there is only one real guarantee - NATO membership. That is why we hope to receive an invitation to join the Alliance at this year's NATO Summit in Washington, DC

- emphasized Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Addendum

He also admitted that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not an immediate issue that can be resolved in one day. However, the NSDC secretary explained that even inviting the country to join the Alliance would stop Russia and help de-escalate the situation.

NATO is considering options for NATO troops to intervene in the war in Ukraine - media05.05.24, 14:44 • 94616 views

We are aware that the accession will not take place tomorrow, but the invitation will cool down many hot heads in Russia. It will contribute to de-escalation, not a confrontational step. The experience of the Bucharest Summit in 2008 clearly proved that in relations with Putin, clear certainty stabilizes the situation, while its absence provokes Russia to take aggressive steps

- confident Litvinenko

Recall

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană stated that Russia has neither the intention nor the capability to launch a military attack on any NATO country.

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be in NATO only after victory30.04.24, 13:42 • 38110 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising