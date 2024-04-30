Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be in NATO only after victory

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will join NATO only after winning a full-scale war started by russia. He said this during a conversation with officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards, a UNN correspondent reports.

In my personal opinion, we will be in NATO only when we win. I do not believe that we will be accepted into NATO during the war. For some of the NATO members, it is a risk, for others it is just skepticism. The question of NATO is a question of the majority, and the majority is a political question. For Ukraine to be accepted into the Alliance politically, we need a victory - Zelensky said.

Also, according to Zelensky, one of the reasons why there is a war is that Ukraine was not in NATO before.

I think one of the reasons why this war is going on is because we were not in the Alliance before. In my opinion, even many years ago, there was a corresponding skepticism among some members, and russia worked very hard with our current partners. They had a dialog, it did everything to prevent Ukraine from joining not only NATO but also the EU and to prevent Ukraine from developing and from being cut off from the influence of russia. Therefore, in order to break away from this influence, we need to defend our independence and win - Zelensky said.

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking to officers undergoing professional military education courses according to NATO standards, saidthat the problem with inviting Ukraine to NATO is that it requires the consensus of all 32 members of the Alliance, which is currently absent.

Earlier, Stoltenberg statedthat for Ukraine to become a NATO member, a consensus of all 32 members is needed. This will probably not be achieved at the July summit, but NATO will demonstrate progress in bringing Ukraine closer to membership.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna named the key opponents of Ukraine's invitation to NATO.

