Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be in NATO only after victory

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105169 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114065 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156662 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159963 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257550 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175469 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166400 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148469 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230074 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48343 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54891 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 53056 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 29961 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 42478 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257550 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227870 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105169 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78547 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84270 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114444 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115280 views
Actual
Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be in NATO only after victory

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be in NATO only after victory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38111 views

President Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will join NATO only after winning a full-scale war started by russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will join NATO only after winning a full-scale war started by russia. He said this during a conversation with officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards, a UNN correspondent reports.

In my personal opinion, we will be in NATO only when we win. I do not believe that we will be accepted into NATO during the war. For some of the NATO members, it is a risk, for others it is just skepticism. The question of NATO is a question of the majority, and the majority is a political question. For Ukraine to be accepted into the Alliance politically, we need a victory

- Zelensky said.

Also, according to Zelensky, one of the reasons why there is a  war is that Ukraine was not in NATO before.

I think one of the reasons why this war is going on is because we were not in the Alliance before. In my opinion, even  many years ago, there was a corresponding skepticism among some members, and russia worked very hard with our current partners. They had a dialog, it did everything to prevent Ukraine from joining not only NATO but also the EU and to prevent Ukraine from developing and from being cut off from the influence of russia. Therefore, in order to break away from this influence, we need to defend our independence and win

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking to officers undergoing professional military education courses according to NATO standards, saidthat the problem with inviting Ukraine to NATO is that it requires the consensus of all 32 members of the Alliance, which is currently absent.

Earlier, Stoltenberg statedthat for Ukraine to become a NATO member, a consensus of all 32 members is needed. This will probably not be achieved at the July summit, but NATO will demonstrate progress in bringing Ukraine closer to membership.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna named the key opponents of Ukraine's invitation to NATO.

Syrsky comments on NATO Chief Stoltenberg's visit to Kyiv30.04.24, 00:14 • 59042 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising