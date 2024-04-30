Syrsky comments on NATO Chief Stoltenberg's visit to Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was also greeted at the National Defense University by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, along with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. He reported this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

I was honored to join President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in welcoming NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the National Defense University, which he visited during his visit to Ukraine. - Syrsky wrote under the photo from the meeting.

In his post, the Chief of Defense also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's cooperation with NATO. Syrskyi noted that this is a mutually beneficial partnership to establish security around the world. After all, Russian aggression significantly undermines not only Ukraine's security, but also Euro-Atlantic and global security.

Since the beginning of the war in 2014, NATO has increased its support for Ukraine in terms of capacity building and capacity development, and has trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian military personnel. - Syrsky noted.

On April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit . He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the creation of a €100 billion fund over 5 years to financially support Ukraine's defense.