Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski hopes that during the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., the allies will outline plans to strengthen Ukraine's security and integration into the Alliance. He said this in an interview with RMF24, reports UNN.

I hope that we will outline practical plans to strengthen Ukraine's security so that in a few years Ukraine can join the Euro-Atlantic institutions - He said.

The journalist reminded that Ukraine hopes to hear concrete proposals during the NATO summit, but Sikorsky noted that it is not necessary to "create unrealistic expectations that cannot be fulfilled.

At the same time, the Polish foreign minister noted that defense budgets in Europe are growing, and Poland is a leader in this regard. He explained that since Russia has attacked Ukraine and threatens NATO, the Alliance's defense spending must increase.

They must grow because Russia has attacked our neighbors and threatens us. NATO is the most powerful alliance in world history. It has already won against Russia once. It will win again - Sikorsky emphasized.

In addition, he repeated his thesis that the war could be ended in five minutes with a call from russian dictator putin to his defense minister shoigu.

