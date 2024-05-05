Foreign Minister Sikorski refuses to disclose Poland's plans for military intervention in support of Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91670 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109390 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165733 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39097 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73396 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41449 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34437 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66966 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225178 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66966 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
Foreign Minister Sikorski refuses to disclose Poland's plans for military intervention in support of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26063 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski avoided disclosing Poland's plans for a possible military intervention in support of Ukraine against russia.

The Polish Foreign Minister avoided a specific answer to the question about Poland's possible military intervention in support of Ukraine. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

In an interview with BBC World, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski answered the question about Poland's possible military intervention to help Ukraine in the war against the terrorist state cautiously, saying that he would not disclose his country's plans, leaving room for Putin to speculate.

We will not reveal our cards. Let President putin think about what we will do

- said Radoslav Sikorsky.

The minister noted that Poland currently spends the largest share of GDP in NATO on defense - 4%.

In addition, addressing the topic of American support, Sikorsky expressed his satisfaction with the US Congress' approval of military aid to Ukraine, noting that it is better to spend money on defense than on rebuilding the state.

I believe that it is much better to spend money on the defense of Ukraine than to rebuild it later

- emphasized Radoslav Sikorsky.

Sikorsky noted that ending the war in Ukraine will be possible only when putin realizes the high cost of continuing the aggression and stops it. At the same time, he expressed doubts that russia is ready for diplomatic negotiations.

The head of the Foreign Ministry, Sikorsky, said that russia would lose the war against Poland29.04.24, 02:35 • 23479 views

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

