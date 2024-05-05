The Polish Foreign Minister avoided a specific answer to the question about Poland's possible military intervention in support of Ukraine. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

In an interview with BBC World, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski answered the question about Poland's possible military intervention to help Ukraine in the war against the terrorist state cautiously, saying that he would not disclose his country's plans, leaving room for Putin to speculate.

We will not reveal our cards. Let President putin think about what we will do - said Radoslav Sikorsky.

The minister noted that Poland currently spends the largest share of GDP in NATO on defense - 4%.

In addition, addressing the topic of American support, Sikorsky expressed his satisfaction with the US Congress' approval of military aid to Ukraine, noting that it is better to spend money on defense than on rebuilding the state.

I believe that it is much better to spend money on the defense of Ukraine than to rebuild it later - emphasized Radoslav Sikorsky.

Sikorsky noted that ending the war in Ukraine will be possible only when putin realizes the high cost of continuing the aggression and stops it. At the same time, he expressed doubts that russia is ready for diplomatic negotiations.

The head of the Foreign Ministry, Sikorsky, said that russia would lose the war against Poland