Ukraine has coordinated the ceasefire process with European partners - OP

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak coordinated the ceasefire process with European partners. This is reported on the website of the head of state, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Yermak held talks with representatives of the institutions of the European Union, the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, Great Britain, France and Germany, and informed partners about the readiness of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet in Turkey with Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine will do everything possible to achieve a ceasefire and start negotiations on establishing a just and lasting peace. Our position is constructive - Yermak emphasized during the talks.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul

It is indicated that the head of the Office of the President also thanked the diplomatic advisor to the President of France, the advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the representative of the Office of the Federal Chancellor for the fruitful visit of the leaders of their countries to Ukraine and the successful holding of the next meeting of the "coalition of willing".

Let us remind

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says that he may go to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, may take place on Thursday.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry