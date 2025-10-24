Ukraine expands network of autonomous medical facilities: installation of solar power plants in hospitals continues

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
08:21 PM • 3106 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 15108 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 18465 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 20803 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 32358 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 27533 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 46047 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 40493 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 35670 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13050 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideoOctober 23, 01:02 PM • 16413 views
Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in LebanonOctober 23, 01:23 PM • 3364 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 20073 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 25964 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 15444 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 25977 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 46049 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 40494 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 35671 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 42492 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Italy
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 15454 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 20086 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 30972 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 39364 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 58884 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series

Ukraine expands network of autonomous medical facilities: installation of solar power plants in hospitals continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants in medical facilities continues in preparation for winter and to strengthen energy autonomy. In Sambir, a 55.68 kW solar power plant was installed on the roof of the city hospital, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure.

Ukraine expands network of autonomous medical facilities: installation of solar power plants in hospitals continues

In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants (SPPs) continues as part of the preparation of medical facilities for winter and the strengthening of their energy autonomy. Thanks to such solutions, hospitals can operate stably even in the event of prolonged power outages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH).

Details

According to the agency, a solar power plant was recently installed in Sambir on the roof of the city hospital building. The installation was implemented within the framework of the "Light for Hospitals" program.

The 55.68 kW station is equipped with a battery system that ensures uninterrupted operation of the hospital's critical infrastructure (operating rooms, laboratories, intensive care units, and heating).

- the post says.

It is noted that thanks to this, the medical facility can function autonomously, and the annual savings on electricity will exceed 500 thousand hryvnias, which the community can direct to other needs.

This initiative ("Light for Hospitals") covers medical facilities throughout Ukraine. As of October, 11 solar power plants have already been built, and several more are in the process of implementation. Each of them is equipped with energy storage systems, which guarantees stable power supply for vital equipment even in emergency situations.

- reported the Ministry of Health.

In total, more than 250 hospitals in Ukraine already have alternative power sources based on solar energy, and by May next year, it is planned to equip more than 300 such facilities.

Recall

Spain will transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen the energy system, Andriy Sybiha announced after a meeting with José Manuel Albares. Military-technical cooperation and increased sanctions pressure on Russia were also discussed.

Over 300 units of equipment for backup power supply prepared in Kyiv - KMDA18.10.25, 22:08 • 10997 views

Vita Zelenetska

HealthTechnologies
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Andriy Sybiha
Spain
Ukraine