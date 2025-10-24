Ukraine expands network of autonomous medical facilities: installation of solar power plants in hospitals continues

In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants (SPPs) continues as part of the preparation of medical facilities for winter and the strengthening of their energy autonomy. Thanks to such solutions, hospitals can operate stably even in the event of prolonged power outages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH).

According to the agency, a solar power plant was recently installed in Sambir on the roof of the city hospital building. The installation was implemented within the framework of the "Light for Hospitals" program.

The 55.68 kW station is equipped with a battery system that ensures uninterrupted operation of the hospital's critical infrastructure (operating rooms, laboratories, intensive care units, and heating). - the post says.

It is noted that thanks to this, the medical facility can function autonomously, and the annual savings on electricity will exceed 500 thousand hryvnias, which the community can direct to other needs.

This initiative ("Light for Hospitals") covers medical facilities throughout Ukraine. As of October, 11 solar power plants have already been built, and several more are in the process of implementation. Each of them is equipped with energy storage systems, which guarantees stable power supply for vital equipment even in emergency situations. - reported the Ministry of Health.

In total, more than 250 hospitals in Ukraine already have alternative power sources based on solar energy, and by May next year, it is planned to equip more than 300 such facilities.

