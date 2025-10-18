Over 300 units of equipment for backup power supply prepared in Kyiv - KMDA

Kyiv has significantly increased the amount of equipment to provide backup power supply, with 300 units of backup power sources prepared. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), according to UNN.

Details

For backup power supply of water supply and sewerage systems, as well as heat supply, 300 units of backup power sources of various capacities, with a total capacity of over 50 MW, have been prepared.

About 100 MW of capacity, of which about 40 MW will be directed to the functioning of the water supply system, will be provided by gas piston units, the installation of which is ongoing at city facilities.

We also have 51 mobile boiler houses that will be connected to hospitals and other institutions to provide temporary heat. We have a system of autonomous pump rooms – more than 150 pump rooms have their own backup power supply with a capacity of almost 1 MW. And we need to talk about buildings, because a lot has been done in the last three years - said Deputy Head of the KCSA Petro Panteleiev.

According to him, thanks to co-financing and energy resilience programs, a thousand buildings have already been equipped with backup power – generators, batteries, inverters. There are also 70 solar power plants in residential buildings.

Panteleiev gave an example of one of the residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district, which, since the beginning of the year, has produced more than 25 MWh of electricity due to the operation of a solar power plant and continues to function normally in conditions of power outages. According to him, this provides savings for the household and serves as a backup power source.

"It is worth noting that solar power plants work even in non-sunny weather. Perhaps not as efficiently, but they produce the necessary amount of electricity," the official added.

Recall

The maximum power of electricity imports in October increased to 2.1 GW. Ukrenergo's high-voltage network is ready to transmit winter volumes, but Russian shelling creates difficulties.

Winter survival plan: the Ministry of Energy explained what it entails