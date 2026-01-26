Ukraine complained to partners about at least 10 Russian postal services that help circumvent sanctions

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
05:23 PM • 5006 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 13392 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 14792 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 21174 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 20867 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 35244 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24277 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47262 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22358 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41546 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.9m/s
90%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 28702 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 13376 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 20269 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 8208 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says04:25 PM • 7008 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 4738 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 13392 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 35245 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47263 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 40446 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Bloggers
Ihor Terekhov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 2522 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 6596 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 8232 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 13392 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34842 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Diplomat

Ukraine complained to partners about at least 10 Russian postal services that help circumvent sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ten Russian postal services, cooperating with operators from Germany and France, are part of a network through which sanctioned goods enter Russia. This was confirmed by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's authorized representative for sanctions policy. Foreign components manufactured in 2024-2026 have been found in Russian Kh-101 missiles.

Ukraine complained to partners about at least 10 Russian postal services that help circumvent sanctions

At least ten Russian postal services, which cooperate with postal operators, including those in Germany and France, are part of a postal and logistics network through which goods under EU sanctions enter Russia. This was reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, according to UNN.

Regarding "Goods under EU sanctions continue to flow into the Russian Federation. An underground postal and logistics network is used to circumvent restrictions" – this is indeed the case. At least 10 Russian postal services are involved, cooperating with certain postal operators in Germany, France, and some other countries. Two weeks ago, we handed over relevant materials to our partners, and I hope that the timely and successful journalistic investigation will accelerate their reaction. We are also preparing our own decisions.

- Vlasiuk wrote.

According to him, there are already preliminary conclusions regarding components in Russian X-101 missiles that were manufactured in 2026. Specifically, components from Russia and Belarus manufactured in 2025, components from China from 2025 and 2024, the USA from 2024, as well as from the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, and Japan were found.

No less than 45 foreign components. Many conclusions can be drawn. We are working with partners.

- Vlasiuk added.

Addition

BILD reported that despite EU sanctions, prohibited goods are being smuggled from Germany to Russia.

It is noted that the scheme was built by former employees of the German subsidiary of the Russian state postal service RusPost GmbH. This involves hundreds of tons of postal shipments that regularly go to Moscow despite the ban on the supply of sanctioned goods.

Journalists sent five test parcels through so-called "Russian" supermarkets in Germany. GPS trackers showed that the parcels reached a logistics warehouse near Berlin-Brandenburg Airport within 1-2 days. From there, trucks traveled through Poland and Belarus to Moscow.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles, including X-101 manufactured in 2026, as well as "Zircons," X-32, and Rm-48u. This indicates the use of new and modified means of destruction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kh-101
Belarus
Bild
European Union
Taiwan
France
Germany
Netherlands
China
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Poland