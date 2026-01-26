Ukraine complained to partners about at least 10 Russian postal services that help circumvent sanctions

At least ten Russian postal services, which cooperate with postal operators, including those in Germany and France, are part of a postal and logistics network through which goods under EU sanctions enter Russia. This was reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, according to UNN.

Regarding "Goods under EU sanctions continue to flow into the Russian Federation. An underground postal and logistics network is used to circumvent restrictions" – this is indeed the case. At least 10 Russian postal services are involved, cooperating with certain postal operators in Germany, France, and some other countries. Two weeks ago, we handed over relevant materials to our partners, and I hope that the timely and successful journalistic investigation will accelerate their reaction. We are also preparing our own decisions. - Vlasiuk wrote.

According to him, there are already preliminary conclusions regarding components in Russian X-101 missiles that were manufactured in 2026. Specifically, components from Russia and Belarus manufactured in 2025, components from China from 2025 and 2024, the USA from 2024, as well as from the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, and Japan were found.

No less than 45 foreign components. Many conclusions can be drawn. We are working with partners. - Vlasiuk added.

Addition

BILD reported that despite EU sanctions, prohibited goods are being smuggled from Germany to Russia.

It is noted that the scheme was built by former employees of the German subsidiary of the Russian state postal service RusPost GmbH. This involves hundreds of tons of postal shipments that regularly go to Moscow despite the ban on the supply of sanctioned goods.

Journalists sent five test parcels through so-called "Russian" supermarkets in Germany. GPS trackers showed that the parcels reached a logistics warehouse near Berlin-Brandenburg Airport within 1-2 days. From there, trucks traveled through Poland and Belarus to Moscow.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles, including X-101 manufactured in 2026, as well as "Zircons," X-32, and Rm-48u. This indicates the use of new and modified means of destruction.