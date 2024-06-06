Ukraine calls on US and allies to start training F-16 pilots - Politico

Ukraine is putting pressure on the United States and other countries to step up training of F-16 pilots before transferring these aircraft to Kiev. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

According to recent reports, during a series of meetings in recent weeks, Ukraine has officially asked the United States for training for F-16 pilots at the Morris National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona.

It is noted that now Ukraine has 30 pilots ready to start training in the United States. However, the administration of President Joe Biden said that the training program in Arizona, due to the lack of seats, can only accept 12 trainee pilots at a time. In addition, pilot training facilities in Denmark and Romania have a similar problem with available training facilities.

Recall

Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium plan to send more than 60 American-made F-16 aircraft to Kiev this summer.

The Ukrainians claim that being able to fly more F16s will help them push Russian forces away from the front line in places like Kharkiv. However, the US has said it does not expect the Jets to significantly change the course of hostilities.

