Ukraine and NATO discussed urgent assistance for energy sector recovery through the EADRCC mechanism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed urgent assistance for the energy sector's recovery with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte through the EADRCC mechanism. Equipment from partners will help restore networks and gas infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

Ukraine and NATO discussed urgent assistance for energy sector recovery through the EADRCC mechanism

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urgent assistance that Alliance member states can provide to restore our energy sector, particularly through the EADRCC mechanism – the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko noted that she was pleased to welcome NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Ukraine at a time when the country is experiencing the consequences of another massive Russian attack on civilian and energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister thanked the Secretary General for his resolute support of Ukraine and condemnation of Russia's attempts to use winter as a weapon. According to her, since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has carried out 217 attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine using drones and various types of missiles.

We discussed urgent assistance that NATO member states can provide to restore our energy sector, particularly through the EADRCC mechanism – the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre. Equipment from our partners will significantly help restore our networks and gas infrastructure damaged by enemy attacks.

- Svyrydenko reported.

NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight

In addition, according to her, attention was paid to the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with additional systems and missiles for them to protect our people, our cities, and critical infrastructure. The PURL initiative has proven its effectiveness, and we ask our allies and partners to expand their contributions.

Ukraine is deepening cooperation within the framework of the NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU) and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC). Russia is trying to break Ukrainian resistance with terror. The experience of our Defense Forces is already helping to strengthen our NATO partners and the collective security of the continent.

- the Prime Minister summarized.

Russia launched the most powerful attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year - DTEK

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
