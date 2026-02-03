$42.970.16
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight
04:41 PM • 5882 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 4734 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 15273 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 22898 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15132 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23213 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33579 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31459 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28717 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3896 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte inspected one of Kyiv's thermal power plants, which was attacked by Russia overnight. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of energy facilities and timely delivery of weapons.

NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants today, which was attacked by Russia last night. This was reported by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

We showed Mr. Rutte the horrific consequences of this attack. The enemy launched a missile strike on an energy facility that provides heat to the city's residents. This is a civilian object.

- Shmyhal reported.

Either they have 4-day weeks, or it's a bet on war: Zelenskyy on Russia's broken promise regarding energy strikes03.02.26, 15:41 • 1902 views

According to the minister, the shelling was deliberate. It happened precisely when the temperature dropped to –25°C.

This crime must be properly assessed. We emphasized this together with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha. In a conversation with Mr. Rutte, we stressed the importance of strengthening the protection of heat and electricity supply facilities. Air defense systems and missiles for them. It is important to ensure timely delivery of weapons, as Russia is increasing its production.

- Shmyhal added.

Cooperation in countering cyber threats in the energy sector was also discussed.

We must work together, as Russia continues to wage hybrid warfare against NATO members. Sharing experience will help us strengthen infrastructure protection. We thank Mark Rutte for his solidarity and high involvement in supporting Ukraine.

- summarized the Minister of Energy.

Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal03.02.26, 09:02 • 28717 views

Antonina Tumanova

