NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants today, which was attacked by Russia last night. This was reported by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

We showed Mr. Rutte the horrific consequences of this attack. The enemy launched a missile strike on an energy facility that provides heat to the city's residents. This is a civilian object. - Shmyhal reported.

According to the minister, the shelling was deliberate. It happened precisely when the temperature dropped to –25°C.

This crime must be properly assessed. We emphasized this together with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha. In a conversation with Mr. Rutte, we stressed the importance of strengthening the protection of heat and electricity supply facilities. Air defense systems and missiles for them. It is important to ensure timely delivery of weapons, as Russia is increasing its production. - Shmyhal added.

Cooperation in countering cyber threats in the energy sector was also discussed.

We must work together, as Russia continues to wage hybrid warfare against NATO members. Sharing experience will help us strengthen infrastructure protection. We thank Mark Rutte for his solidarity and high involvement in supporting Ukraine. - summarized the Minister of Energy.

