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Ukraine and Hungary discuss a new stage of cooperation after meeting in Rome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Rome, Ukraine and Hungary discussed support for European integration and humanitarian assistance. The parties agreed to strengthen interparliamentary contacts.

Ukraine and Hungary discuss a new stage of cooperation after meeting in Rome

Ukraine and Hungary discussed restoring active cooperation between the parliaments and further support for Ukraine’s European integration. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said this following a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Ágnes Forsthoffer in Rome, UNN reports.

Details

According to Stefanchuk, the parties seek to develop relations based on mutual respect and good-neighborly relations. The Ukrainian speaker also spoke about Russia’s crimes against civilians.

During the talks, the tragic chapters in the history of both nations were also mentioned, including the Holodomor in Ukraine and Soviet repression against Hungarians.

Hungary confirmed its readiness to help Ukraine

I am grateful for the confirmation of further support for Ukraine, including humanitarian assistance and our movement toward the European Union

– Stefanchuk said.

According to him, his Hungarian counterpart expressed solidarity with Ukrainians and assured him of her readiness to continue providing assistance.

The parties also agreed to intensify interparliamentary contacts. Stefanchuk received an invitation to visit Budapest, while Forsthoffer invited him to Kyiv.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that, despite their difficult shared history, Ukraine and Hungary must seek understanding and develop cooperation.

Magyar said he would meet Zelenskyy "face-to-face" at the summit in Brussels14.10.26, 18:14 • 11664 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
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