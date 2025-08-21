$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 15622 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 22245 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 14066 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 25963 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 64419 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 72837 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 75719 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 98121 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 223690 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Ukraine and allies are developing military support for diplomacy to ensure lasting peace - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the development of a military component to support diplomatic peace negotiations. Proposals will be presented to national security advisors of partner countries.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting with the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of partner countries. According to him, together with the heads of the armed forces of partner countries, a military component is being developed to support diplomatic negotiations on ensuring lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

I participated, via video conference, in a meeting with the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, the United States, and the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, which took place on August 19-20 in Washington, USA. Together with the heads of the armed forces of partner countries, we are developing a military component to support diplomatic negotiations on ensuring lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe.

- wrote Syrskyi.

He emphasized that the prepared proposals will be presented to the relevant national security advisors of partner countries for proper consideration in line with current diplomatic efforts.

Further planning and communication will continue as negotiations progress. I am convinced that through joint efforts, with the involvement of political and diplomatic support from Ukraine's dedicated partners, we will be able to achieve real peace and guarantee security for Ukraine and all of democratic Europe.

- added Syrskyi.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that yesterday there was a conversation between national security advisors, which will continue today. At their level, the military - the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff - are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

