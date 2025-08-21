Ukraine and allies are developing military support for diplomacy to ensure lasting peace - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting with the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of partner countries. According to him, together with the heads of the armed forces of partner countries, a military component is being developed to support diplomatic negotiations on ensuring lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

I participated, via video conference, in a meeting with the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, the United States, and the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, which took place on August 19-20 in Washington, USA. Together with the heads of the armed forces of partner countries, we are developing a military component to support diplomatic negotiations on ensuring lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. - wrote Syrskyi.

He emphasized that the prepared proposals will be presented to the relevant national security advisors of partner countries for proper consideration in line with current diplomatic efforts.

Further planning and communication will continue as negotiations progress. I am convinced that through joint efforts, with the involvement of political and diplomatic support from Ukraine's dedicated partners, we will be able to achieve real peace and guarantee security for Ukraine and all of democratic Europe. - added Syrskyi.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that yesterday there was a conversation between national security advisors, which will continue today. At their level, the military - the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff - are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees.