UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv

Photo: x.com/ZaluzhnyiUA

On Friday, January 16, UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Details

As Zaluzhny noted, this visit is another testament to the intensive cooperation between the two countries, the central element of which was the signing of a 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. This ceremony took place on January 16, 2025.

Today, we will jointly hold the 100-Year Partnership Forum and discuss the specific content of future cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. This includes various areas - from economy and recovery to education. And, of course, with a special focus on security - the post reads.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on January 15 as part of a working visit. He began his visit in the Lviv region, meeting with the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Czech President also stated that Ukraine needs persistence and direct support, not sympathy.

Later, Petr Pavel went to Kyiv. There he was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. Later, he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy: both presidents honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders near the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

In addition, UNN reported that Great Britain announced the allocation of 20 million pounds sterling for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.