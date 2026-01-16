UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:02 AM • 218 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
08:50 AM • 4916 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12904 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 18749 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 21363 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 32164 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 36284 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 74148 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 83833 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39973 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 12496 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 15774 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 13476 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearing07:17 AM • 7006 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 7538 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 24692 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 56941 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 74155 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 83836 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 69062 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 1100 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 15001 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 27343 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 48741 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 82281 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
The Diplomat

UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on January 16. This visit confirms the intensive cooperation between the countries after signing a 100-year partnership agreement.

UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv
Photo: x.com/ZaluzhnyiUA

On Friday, January 16, UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Details

As Zaluzhny noted, this visit is another testament to the intensive cooperation between the two countries, the central element of which was the signing of a 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. This ceremony took place on January 16, 2025.

Today, we will jointly hold the 100-Year Partnership Forum and discuss the specific content of future cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. This includes various areas - from economy and recovery to education. And, of course, with a special focus on security

 - the post reads.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on January 15 as part of a working visit. He began his visit in the Lviv region, meeting with the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Czech President also stated that Ukraine needs persistence and direct support, not sympathy.

Later, Petr Pavel went to Kyiv. There he was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. Later, he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy: both presidents honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders near the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

In addition, UNN reported that Great Britain announced the allocation of 20 million pounds sterling for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
David Lammy
Andriy Sybiha
charity
Petr Pavel
Great Britain
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv