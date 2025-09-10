Tusk to hold talks with Zelenskyy and NATO leaders amid Russian attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will hold talks with Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Keir Starmer. This was announced by Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka, as reported by UNN.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Also, Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Against the backdrop of air attacks, and also due to the Russian-Belarusian exercise "Zapad-2025", Poland began transferring troops to the Belarusian border.