Trump to hold talks with Polish President Nawrocki after Russian attacks

US President Donald Trump plans to speak with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday amid a Russian drone attack, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

US President Donald Trump and the White House are monitoring reports from Poland.

A White House official said Trump plans to speak with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Also, Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. The wreckage of one of them has already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Amidst the air attacks, and also due to the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", Poland began transferring troops to the Belarusian border.