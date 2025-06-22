Turning point but the campaign continues - IDF Chief of Staff on US strikes on Iran

The strikes by the American army on Iran's nuclear facilities became a "turning point" in the Israeli military campaign against the Iranian regime. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the IDF.

Details

On Sunday, June 22, the Chief of Staff of Israel, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, conducted a situation assessment with members of the General Staff Forum.

We are on the tenth day of Operation 'Lionhearted Nation'. So far, we have achieved many goals, including significant damage to the Iranian nuclear program. We have reached a turning point in the campaign after yesterday's very precise and impressive strike by the US Armed Forces on key nuclear facilities - stated the Chief of Staff.

According to him, this strike became possible thanks to the courageous leadership of American partners and as a result of their joint diplomatic and military efforts.

Eyal Zamir reported that throughout months of planning, he maintained close contact with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Keane.

We must not forget: the campaign continues, and we still have targets to strike and tasks to complete. We continue to increase the pace of our strikes in accordance with the operational plan, and we are ready to continue as long as necessary - emphasized the Lieutenant General.

At the same time, the Chief of Staff said that, parallel to yesterday's strikes, the IDF and Shin Bet forces conducted a comprehensive operation and found the bodies of hostages: Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano, and Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson.

We continue to do everything possible to return all hostages - this is the main mission to which the IDF is always fully committed - noted Eyal Zamir.

He stressed that the Israeli army remains vigilant and ready on all fronts.

" The IDF has demonstrated its determination and capabilities - anyone who tries to challenge us will pay a high price. We will not compromise the security of the civilian population of the State of Israel," summarized the Chief of Staff.

Recall

On the night of June 22, the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to US President Donald Trump, the operation ended, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

The head of the White House stated that "Israel is now much safer." But Iran may expect new, even larger attacks.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration informed Israel in advance of the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House official told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset stated that US airstrikes on Iran were an "incredible and stunning success," destroying the country's nuclear program. The operation, executed on Trump's orders, targeted only nuclear facilities, not Iranian troops or people.

Gulf countries are intensifying security measures after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Bahrain and Kuwait are taking emergency measures, while other regional states are calling for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.