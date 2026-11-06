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Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours later

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The federal commission approved Trump's 76-meter triumphal arch in Arlington. A judge temporarily halted construction for 14 days.

Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours later

In the United States, a federal planning commission approved the construction of a huge triumphal arch for President Donald Trump in Arlington in Washington, but several hours later, on November 6, a federal judge temporarily blocked the start of construction. UNN writes about this, citing Fox News.

Details

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order halting construction of the monument proposed by the Trump administration.

Chutkan granted a motion by plaintiffs opposing the project in lawsuits filed by the District of Columbia and the state of Virginia. These cases were consolidated with the first lawsuit, filed by a group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian.

The U.S. National Capital Planning Commission approved the project several hours earlier on Thursday, November 5, in an 8-4 vote, clearing the way for construction until the court intervened.

The federal commission approved the construction of the 76-meter structure, inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and intended to attract visitors crossing Memorial Bridge from Arlington National Cemetery to the nation's capital. Mark Paoletta, a Trump appointee who chairs the commission, expressed support for the new structure during the commission meeting.

"President Trump, as president and an excellent builder, understands that it is important for our national identity to demonstrate who we are through grand monuments," Paoletta said.

Paoletta, who is also the general counsel of the White House Office of Management and Budget, noted Trump's admiration for similar monuments around the world.

"As Trump has often said, there are arches in the great cities of the world: Paris, Rome, London," Paoletta said.

Source: Interior Department
Source: Interior Department

The proposed structure will be clad in granite and topped with three golden statues.

Trump previously stated that the triumphal arch would be transformed into a military complex capable of rapidly deploying a large number of drones, with snipers stationed on the roof and plaza. He also said that the complex would store "a large amount of sniper ammunition."

Trump wants to place drones, snipers and ammunition in Washington's future Triumphal Arch21.09.26, 00:56 • 5186 views

Source: White House

The project has drawn criticism from historic preservation advocates, lawmakers and veterans, who argue that it could spoil views of the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Opponents also question whether the project requires congressional approval under federal law.

The National Capital Planning Commission had previously approved the construction site and preliminary plans.

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Julia Shramko

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