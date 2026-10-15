Trump wants to ease sanctions against the "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil – Reuters

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on "shadow fleet" tankers transporting oil and petroleum products from Russia, Iran and Venezuela. In this way, Washington seeks to reduce record-high tariffs for maritime energy transportation. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to a U.S. official, sanctioned vessels could be allowed to transport oil that is not subject to U.S. restrictions. At the same time, the ban on transporting sanctioned Russian and Iranian oil will remain in force.

To use such tankers, companies would have to obtain special permits from the U.S. Treasury Department. The White House hopes this will help increase energy supplies from the Gulf of Mexico.

New U.S. plans come amid criticism over easing sanctions against Russia

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that the initiative was being discussed, explaining that record-high maritime transportation rates were reducing demand for U.S. oil.

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The discussions are taking place several days after Trump temporarily eased sanctions on Russian diesel fuel. Ukraine, European politicians and some U.S. senators criticized the decision, warning that additional revenues would help Moscow finance the war.

At the same time, maritime industry experts doubt that easing the sanctions will significantly reduce transportation costs. Most sanctioned tankers had continued operating anyway, while shipowners and insurers would remain subject to EU and UK sanctions.

Earlier, senators from both U.S. parties called on Trump to review the agreements regarding Russian diesel fuel, questioning their compliance with U.S. law.

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