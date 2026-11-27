U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally changed a statement agreed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, extending the call to refrain from expanding the war not only to russia, but also to Ukraine. Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Following the meeting between Trump and Rutte on November 25 at Mar-a-Lago, the White House and NATO issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of russia avoiding any actions that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war.

However, several hours later, the American president published an amended text on Truth Social, adding two words to it – "and Ukraine".

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An unnamed NATO official confirmed to Politico that the initial version of the document was the one officially agreed upon. The White House did not respond to journalists’ request for comment on the changes made.

A new challenge for the NATO secretary general

According to the publication, Trump’s unauthorized edit became another challenge for Rutte, who is trying to preserve the Alliance’s unity and ensure the continued supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

At the same time, Trump later addressed moscow separately, stating that he would like putin to end military aggression against territories across Europe.

The next important stage of the talks will be a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on December 2. Ahead of it, Washington postponed the release of the results of its review of the U.S. military presence in Europe, which the allies had been counting on.

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