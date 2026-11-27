U.S. President Donald Trump demanded an investigation into the revision of the country’s economic growth figures for the third quarter, calling the discrepancy between the preliminary and updated data a "record mistake." He wrote this on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

On November 25, the U.S. Department of Commerce raised its estimate of real GDP growth for the third quarter from 3.4% to 4.3% on an annualized basis.

Trump suggested that the release of the lower figure shortly before the midterm elections to Congress could have influenced the voting results.

The American president called the initial economic figures "fake," and said the discrepancy of 0.9 percentage points was so serious that it required an immediate investigation.

Why the economic figures were revised

As CNBC notes, revising GDP data is a standard procedure. Initial estimates are based on incomplete information, since not all businesses and organizations manage to provide the necessary data by the time the figures are released.

Moreover, even the preliminary GDP growth figure released several days before the election exceeded economists’ expectations.

Analysts view the updated figures as evidence of the resilience of the U.S. economy, whose growth continues to be supported by consumer spending and business investment despite the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy.

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