REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

As American families gathered to celebrate one of the biggest holidays of the year, U.S. President Donald Trump used Thanksgiving on Thursday as an opportunity to attack liberals, immigrants and one of the federal agencies, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wished a happy holiday to people whom he accused of fraud, mistakes or criminal activity.

"I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people who have worked so hard to bring our Country to Radical Left, very destructive paths," Trump wrote in his 461-word message.

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The message came as the Republican president was celebrating the family holiday at his Trump International golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Later on Thursday, he was expected to call U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In his holiday greeting, Trump accused his own administration of falsifying U.S. economic data. He warned of attempts by certain people, whom he did not name, to impose Muslim religious law and carry out the forced redistribution of private property. He also characterized a significant portion of immigrants in the United States and people of Somali descent as unemployed or criminals.

Trump provided no evidence to support his claims, some of which repeated assertions he has been making for a long time. The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. president also defended his White House renovation projects, saying that journalists and citizens had misunderstood them.

The Republican Party, to which Trump belongs, suffered significant losses in the November 3 midterm elections and will lose control of both chambers of Congress in January.

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