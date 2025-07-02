Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

Israel has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. During this period, there is a chance to achieve an end to the war in the Middle East. This was stated by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as informed by UNN with reference to his page on the social network Truth Social.

Details

In his post, the head of the White House reported that his representatives on Tuesday, July 1, "held a long and productive meeting with the Israelis regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip."

Israel has agreed to the necessary terms for a 60-day cease-fire, during which we will work with all parties to end the war - wrote Donald Trump.

The President also hopes that Qatar and Egypt, "who have worked diligently for peace," will submit a final peace proposal to the leaders of the Palestinian militant group.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas will accept this deal, because it won't get any better - only worse. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", - summarized the American leader.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, central and southern Israel were under heavy rocket fire from the morning amid a prolonged and widespread attack. More than 2200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address to Israelis amid the attack from the Gaza Strip on Israel, stated that the country is "in a state of war."

Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia warned against escalation amid the unexpected attack by militants from the Gaza Strip on Israel on the morning of October 7. At the same time, an adviser to the supreme leader of Iran welcomed the Palestinian militants.

In January 2025, the parties reached a temporary truce, which provided for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as an increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza. However, in March, hostilities resumed after Israel accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.

