Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed

US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Monday. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The talks will take place at the White House amid pressure from the American leader on the Israeli government and the radical Palestinian group Hamas to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and release all hostages.

This trip will be Netanyahu's third visit to the White House since Trump's return to the presidency in January 2025. It is also a trip that will take place after the de facto entry of the US into the Iran-Israel war on the side of Israel and strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that victory in the war against Iran opens up new opportunities, including the release of hostages. He added: Israel still has to resolve the issue of Gaza and finally defeat the Hamas group.