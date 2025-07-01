Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 1210 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 21755 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 33320 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 25662 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 93009 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141578 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 74724 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 76518 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 81518 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154957 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.8m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 18326 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 16115 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 22378 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 29154 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 19590 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 21777 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 33344 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 78468 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 89034 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141597 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 7182 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 104438 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 106962 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 103758 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 113845 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 215 views

US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Monday at the White House. The talks will take place amidst pressure on Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release.

Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed

US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next Monday. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The talks will take place at the White House amid pressure from the American leader on the Israeli government and the radical Palestinian group Hamas to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and release all hostages.

This trip will be Netanyahu's third visit to the White House since Trump's return to the presidency in January 2025. It is also a trip that will take place after the de facto entry of the US into the Iran-Israel war on the side of Israel and strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that victory in the war against Iran opens up new opportunities, including the release of hostages. He added: Israel still has to resolve the issue of Gaza and finally defeat the Hamas group.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Associated Press
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9