Trump promises a campaign for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections "as if it were for himself"

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to campaign for Republican lawmakers this fall with the same intensity as when he ran for president in 2024, anticipating a hectic travel schedule ahead of the midterm elections that could alter the balance of power in Washington, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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In an interview with Fox News, Trump acknowledged that the parties in power usually lose ground in midterm elections, but expressed confidence that Republicans would perform well. The party currently holds majorities in both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

"I’m going to go out and campaign just as I did for myself," Trump said in the interview, which was recorded last week and aired Sunday evening.

White House representatives had previously suggested that Trump planned to make a significant number of trips, but those trips did not always take place. A campaign planned for the spring to increase domestic travel was interrupted by the U.S. war with Iran.

The war contributed to Trump’s low approval rating in polls, but the president dismissed concerns over high prices that had dogged his Republican allies and given Democrats a buzzword — "affordability" — for their campaign, the publication writes.

"I’ve largely taken care of inflation," Trump said in the interview.

Trump, who portrays himself as a negotiator, also noted that he does not need a deal with Iran in the conflict that has been ongoing for half a year. "I don’t need a signature on a piece of paper," he said.

In recent weeks, the U.S. president has stepped up his travel schedule, visiting South Carolina to campaign for Senator Lindsey Graham in the Republican primary and Texas for a fundraiser, the publication writes.

Trump supported Lindsey Graham's sister in the special election for the U.S. Senate