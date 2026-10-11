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"Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas" — Trump wants to rename an ocean before the end of his term

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

Donald Trump said he had the idea of renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean "Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas." Earlier, he initiated the renaming of a gulf and a lake.

"Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas" — Trump wants to rename an ocean before the end of his term
Donald Trump

Following the executive orders changing the names of Lake Ontario and the Gulf of Mexico, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced the idea of renaming several more bodies of water, including some ocean, UNN reports, citing DW.

"We already have a gulf. We have a beautiful lake. And now someone said: you need a river. We need a river. We need an ocean," he said at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Carney rejected Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America28.08.26, 12:52 • 4313 views

Addressing his supporters, Donald Trump proposed renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean.

"We will call it the 'Trump Ocean' or the 'Ocean of the Americas,'" he said amid laughter and applause. "I think that before I leave, we should have our own ocean. And we need a big river."

Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"31.08.26, 05:38 • 18833 views

In addition

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a widely circulated quote, stated that he could say even the most absurd things and still receive applause from the audience. His words drew attention to the characteristic communication style of the American leader, who has repeatedly found himself at the center of controversy because of his remarks.

Recall

In January 2025, at Trump's initiative, the Gulf of Mexico was renamed the Gulf of America in the United States, while Alaska's Denali was returned to its former name—McKinley. The first decision was criticized in Mexico, where it was noted that the previous name had been used for many centuries. In August 2026, Trump signed an executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario, on the border between the United States and Canada, to "Lake America." Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney also criticized the move, noting that the name Ontario is already more than 400 years old.

Trump personally asked Apple to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Reuters01.09.26, 06:33 • 7092 views

Antonina Tumanova

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