Trump personally asked Apple to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump personally approached Apple about changing the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" in the company's maps. Apple may make the corresponding changes soon, Reuters reports, citing U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, writes UNN.

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The president approached Apple directly, so I am confident that we may see these changes soon in Lake America as well – Burgum said in an interview with Fox Business.

Apple has not yet publicly commented on the possible name change. Reuters was also unable to promptly obtain a comment from the company.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario – the smallest of the five Great Lakes – "Lake America." The decision came amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada and the countries' imposition of reciprocal tariffs on goods worth billions of dollars.

Carney rejected Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America

The presidential executive order changes the name in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System, which sets standards for official American maps.

At the same time, Washington's decision does not affect the rules for naming geographical features in Canada or how the lake is referred to in other countries. Google Maps has already begun showing the name "Lake America" to users in the United States.

Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"