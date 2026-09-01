Trump personally asked Apple to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Reuters

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
01:03 AM • 7134 views
Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration
12:56 AM • 6960 views
During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"
11:55 PM • 7918 views
Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed
11:41 PM • 8796 views
Putin seeks to "wipe Kyiv off the map" and is building up Russia’s offensive capabilities – The Telegraph
11:30 PM • 8830 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles; children are among those affectedVideo
August 31, 09:06 PM • 10876 views
The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"
August 31, 08:52 PM • 10819 views
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damagedVideo
August 31, 04:43 PM • 18990 views
Consequences of the attack on the "Aurora" retail chain’s distribution center — photo reportPhoto
August 31, 03:54 PM • 20919 views
Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.
August 31, 01:35 PM • 25474 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
58%
750mm
Popular news
Sweden has signed an agreement with France to supply military vessels to strengthen its defenseAugust 31, 06:00 PM • 3366 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 16140 views
Trump to convene oil refiners over spike in U.S. gasoline pricesAugust 31, 06:57 PM • 2578 views
Mudryk has agreed to move to “Tottenham” — insiderAugust 31, 07:24 PM • 3076 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concert11:07 PM • 2410 views
Publications
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 16146 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 32910 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 36525 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 34743 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 34965 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Mahatma Gandhi
Matthew Perry
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhoto01:05 AM • 1116 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhoto12:07 AM • 1546 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concert11:07 PM • 2416 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 33092 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 33078 views
Actual
Gold
Su-25
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

Trump personally asked Apple to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Trump personally approached Apple about renaming Lake Ontario in its maps. Google Maps is already showing the new name to users in the US.

Trump personally asked Apple to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump personally approached Apple about changing the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" in the company's maps. Apple may make the corresponding changes soon, Reuters reports, citing U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, writes UNN.

Details

The president approached Apple directly, so I am confident that we may see these changes soon in Lake America as well

– Burgum said in an interview with Fox Business.

Apple has not yet publicly commented on the possible name change. Reuters was also unable to promptly obtain a comment from the company.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario – the smallest of the five Great Lakes – "Lake America." The decision came amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada and the countries' imposition of reciprocal tariffs on goods worth billions of dollars.

Carney rejected Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America28.08.26, 12:52 • 4099 views

The presidential executive order changes the name in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System, which sets standards for official American maps.

At the same time, Washington's decision does not affect the rules for naming geographical features in Canada or how the lake is referred to in other countries. Google Maps has already begun showing the name "Lake America" to users in the United States.

Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"31.08.26, 05:38 • 18190 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Apple Inc.