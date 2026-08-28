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Carney rejected Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canadians would continue to call Lake Ontario by its traditional name. Trump signed an executive order renaming it.

Carney rejected Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America. He stated that Canadians will continue to call Lake Ontario by its traditional name, reports UNN.

Details

The name "Lake Ontario" comes from the word "Ontari’io" in the language of the Wendat people, which, quite appropriately, means "lake beautiful, lake great." The name is more than 400 years old and emerged before the formation of the Canadian Confederation and the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America

- Carney wrote in his post.

The head of the Canadian government added that America is changing, and with it, its trade relations, foreign policy, national landmarks, and hydronyms are changing.

Canadians also know that calling things by their proper names means calling this lake Lake Ontario—then, now, and always

- he concluded.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America. The White House said that the order instructs the Department of the Interior and Secretary Doug Burgum to make this change.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
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Donald Trump
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