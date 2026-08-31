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Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7072 views

Google Maps in the US shows Lake Ontario as “Lake America” following Trump’s executive order. In Canada and on Apple Maps, the name has not been changed.

Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"

Google changed the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on Google Maps for users in the United States following the relevant executive order by President Donald Trump. The company explained the decision by saying it had updated the official U.S. geographic names system, The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump signed the order renaming it on August 27 amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada. The change applies to U.S. federal maps and institutions.

Trump posted an AI-generated video featuring armed "Donald ducks" guarding "Lake America"30.08.26, 00:56 • 5262 views

Google said it adheres to its longstanding policy of displaying names found in official government sources. Therefore, users in the United States now see "Lake America."

The lake's name will not be changed in Canada

For Google Maps users in Canada, the name "Lake Ontario" will remain, while in other countries the service will display both names. Meanwhile, as of Sunday, Apple Maps continued to call the body of water Lake Ontario.

The Canadian authorities rejected Trump's decision. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the lake had borne its name for hundreds of years and would continue to be called Ontario.

The lake is located on the border between the United States and Canada and is one of North America's five Great Lakes. Previously, Google similarly changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico for U.S. users following Trump's order to rename it the "Gulf of America."

Carney rejected Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America28.08.26, 12:52 • 4066 views

Stepan Haftko

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