Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump made an ambiguous statement regarding negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and again hinted that it was time for "someone else" to speak on behalf of Kyiv, UNN reports, citing the AP.

Context

On Sunday evening, The Wall Street Journal reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had raised the issue of holding a meeting of the three leaders for negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he was "ready" for such a meeting, which could take place next month in China, but noted that, in his opinion, it would focus on nuclear disarmament issues.

Trump wants to persuade Ukraine to capitulate to the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Details

Asked whether the U.S. president was ready to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine without the participation of its leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump appeared to answer in the affirmative: "I will do everything in my power to end the war—whether someone is present or not."

"I think it’s time for someone else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine," Trump said.

Zelenskyy does not want the war to end and probably never did — Trump

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president who, according to him, is "capable of making a deal with Russia to end the war."