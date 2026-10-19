Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want to end the war and probably never did. American leader Donald Trump said this on the Truth Social platform, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, he does not want to take steps that could "push Russia away from the negotiating table," since there is progress in the peace process.

My decision regarding Russia is very simple. I am negotiating peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and I do not want to do anything that could ... push Russia away from the negotiating table. Great progress is being made, and this includes the ongoing negotiations regarding the hostages. Signing this document right now would do exactly that, and I can sign it later or anytime I want - the White House chief wrote.

Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde

At the same time, he noted that Russia "is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want it to stay that way, and I will make sure it does, unless stupid people get in the way."

Ultimately, Zelenskyy is using oil refineries in Russia as targets, knowing that these attacks are seriously harming global diesel fuel markets, including those of the United States. Farmers, ranchers, and all kinds of businesses are suffering greatly from this, but Russia is nevertheless sending millions of barrels of diesel fuel into the world at low prices. Zelenskyy does not care, and, frankly, with all the money that Europe is known to give him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he does not want to end this war, and probably never did - Trump said.

He added that the President of Ukraine "could have made a better deal two years ago than now, when "his country is in ruins, a large part of his land has been lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is leaving, wounded and/or dead."

"I want this war to end!" - the U.S. president concluded.

We remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States officially switching to Russia's side in its war against Ukraine would mean a great tragedy and become a historic mistake.

Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYT