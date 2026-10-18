$44.8950.31
ukenru
04:31 AM • 252 views
Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde
12:53 AM • 15130 views
Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYTPhoto
11:25 PM • 17628 views
"The deal with the devil is getting dirtier": Congress criticized Trump for lifting sanctions against the Russian Federation — AP
October 17, 08:12 PM • 21876 views
Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts
October 17, 05:08 PM • 30955 views
In Moldova, Ukrainian border guards and a civilian who crossed the Dniester were detainedVideo
October 17, 03:02 PM • 38223 views
Russia is trying to make Ukraine’s major cities uninhabitable - The Guardian
October 17, 01:34 PM • 53419 views
European Commissioner Kubilius called the production of Fire Point ballistic missiles and the development of Freyja an important changeVideo
October 17, 12:17 PM • 28503 views
Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja anti-ballistic project - Zelenskyy
October 17, 11:59 AM • 24230 views
Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet in the near future - Zelenskyy
October 17, 11:24 AM • 22217 views
Diesel deal is the first step: Zelenskyy believes that the lifting of sanctions against russia will continue
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.6m/s
99%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: The U.S. is working on a meeting with PutinOctober 17, 06:37 PM • 9780 views
The Kromberg & Schubert plant in Lutsk halted operations after the Russian strike on October 16October 17, 07:15 PM • 10700 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and six S-8000 missiles on October 17October 17, 07:50 PM • 3824 views
More than half a million people took to the streets in protests in France — cars and a town hall were set on firePhotoVideoOctober 17, 08:31 PM • 8766 views
Romanian F-16s shot down two drones over the Black SeaOctober 17, 09:21 PM • 5032 views
Publications
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 39424 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 44047 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 43053 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 68205 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 62952 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 27332 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 31481 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 28392 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 27254 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 26107 views
Actual
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Social network
Pantsir missile system

Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The US president made concessions to Russia in order to lower fuel prices in the United States. American funds will allow the Russian war machine to continue striking Ukrainian cities.

Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde

Faced with the prospect of defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to sacrifice Ukrainian civilians, clinging to the illusion that buying Russian diesel fuel would lower fuel prices at U.S. gas stations. Le Monde writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that U.S. funds will allow Russia’s war machine to continue striking Ukrainian cities. At the same time, the White House chief took this step amid the prospect of a Republican defeat due to inflation caused by his war against Iran.

By recklessly embarking on the adventure of war against Iran, the U.S. president has already served the interests of vladimir putin. The sharp rise in energy prices caused by the unwinnable war gave russia its first lifeline. To protect its Arab allies on the Persian Gulf from retaliatory Iranian strikes, the United States also used a large amount of ammunition for air-defense systems, which Kyiv is painfully short of and which is now experiencing the heaviest bombardment since February 2022

- the article states.

The authors point out that calls for a change of government in Ukraine, energy agreements with moscow, and reports of disruptions in the Starshield military communications system are turning the world’s leading power into the kremlin’s de facto accomplice.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against russia will not help stop the war. He called the diesel fuel deal the first step toward further lifting restrictions.

A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress17.10.26, 03:30 • 6580 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Kyiv