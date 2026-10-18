Faced with the prospect of defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to sacrifice Ukrainian civilians, clinging to the illusion that buying Russian diesel fuel would lower fuel prices at U.S. gas stations. Le Monde writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that U.S. funds will allow Russia’s war machine to continue striking Ukrainian cities. At the same time, the White House chief took this step amid the prospect of a Republican defeat due to inflation caused by his war against Iran.

By recklessly embarking on the adventure of war against Iran, the U.S. president has already served the interests of vladimir putin. The sharp rise in energy prices caused by the unwinnable war gave russia its first lifeline. To protect its Arab allies on the Persian Gulf from retaliatory Iranian strikes, the United States also used a large amount of ammunition for air-defense systems, which Kyiv is painfully short of and which is now experiencing the heaviest bombardment since February 2022 - the article states.

The authors point out that calls for a change of government in Ukraine, energy agreements with moscow, and reports of disruptions in the Starshield military communications system are turning the world’s leading power into the kremlin’s de facto accomplice.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against russia will not help stop the war. He called the diesel fuel deal the first step toward further lifting restrictions.

A bill to block Trump's deal with Putin on Russian diesel was introduced in the U.S. Congress