Trump wants to persuade Ukraine to capitulate to the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

The latest U.S. decisions regarding Ukraine appear to be pressure aimed at forcing Kyiv to capitulate to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine expects relations to become calmer after the U.S. elections.

I believe that steps were taken to persuade Ukraine to capitulate. ... But one thing does not work here: Trump cannot force Putin to end the war right now. ... During elections, politics is very aggressive. I think that now it is agony, but after the elections, life will go on, and I believe it will become calmer - Zelenskyy said.

He added that this week he would most likely meet again with Trump's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that an official shift by the United States to Russia's side in its war against Ukraine would mean a great tragedy and become a historical mistake.

Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYT