Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States, without specifying the timing of the trip, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Trump made the announcement to reporters aboard Air Force One and said it was "possible" for the U.S. and China to reach a new trade deal. A conversation or interaction between Xi and Trump is seen as crucial to the potential easing or postponement of trade tariffs.

"At the end of the day, we'll have President Xi, we'll have everybody who comes (to the United States)," Trump said, also referring to other leaders visiting the United States.

Xi last traveled to the United States in November 2023, on his fifth visit to the country as China's leader, for a summit with then-U.S. President Joe Biden, which resulted in an agreement to restore military communication and limit fentanyl production.

Trump and Xi spoke shortly before Trump took office on January 20 and discussed issues such as TikTok, trade, and Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he is in talks with China about TikTok, as the United States seeks to broker the sale of the popular app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Trump said last week that he also spoke with Xi after taking office, but did not provide details on the topics of that conversation. China's foreign ministry did not comment directly on Trump's remarks that day and instead referred journalists to their "scheduled" call before Trump took office.

Washington and Beijing have had a strained relationship for years over disagreements ranging from trade tariffs and cybersecurity to TikTok, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, and the origin of COVID-19.

Trump also told reporters that he could make a deal with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"We can make a deal with Russia to stop the killing," Trump said, adding that he believes the Russians would like the war to end.

"I think they have a little bit of a map, because they've taken over a lot of territory, so they have a map," Trump said.