Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40474 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69443 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115989 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100748 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112929 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152432 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66720 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109171 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81107 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103768 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143161 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175553 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33492 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133950 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135836 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164138 views
Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29589 views

Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States, without specifying the timing of the trip, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Trump made the announcement to reporters aboard Air Force One and said it was "possible" for the U.S. and China to reach a new trade deal. A conversation or interaction between Xi and Trump is seen as crucial to the potential easing or postponement of trade tariffs.

"At the end of the day, we'll have President Xi, we'll have everybody who comes (to the United States)," Trump said, also referring to other leaders visiting the United States.

Xi last traveled to the United States in November 2023, on his fifth visit to the country as China's leader, for a summit with then-U.S. President Joe Biden, which resulted in an agreement to restore military communication and limit fentanyl production.

Trump and Xi spoke shortly before Trump took office on January 20 and discussed issues such as TikTok, trade, and Taiwan.

Elon Musk says he does not intend to buy TikTok09.02.25, 00:21 • 32141 view

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he is in talks with China about TikTok, as the United States seeks to broker the sale of the popular app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Trump said last week that he also spoke with Xi after taking office, but did not provide details on the topics of that conversation. China's foreign ministry did not comment directly on Trump's remarks that day and instead referred journalists to their "scheduled" call before Trump took office.

Washington and Beijing have had a strained relationship for years over disagreements ranging from trade tariffs and cybersecurity to TikTok, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, and the origin of COVID-19.

Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin13.02.25, 22:39 • 102411 views

Trump also told reporters that he could make a deal with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"We can make a deal with Russia to stop the killing," Trump said, adding that he believes the Russians would like the war to end.

"I think they have a little bit of a map, because they've taken over a lot of territory, so they have a map," Trump said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
hong-kongHong Kong
taiwanTaiwan
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising