Elon Musk says he does not intend to buy TikTok

Elon Musk has said that he has no plans to buy TikTok, which the United States has been trying to ban due to national security concerns and its ties to the Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd. This was reported by the American news agency Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 08, in Germany, at a conference organized by Matthias Depfner, billionaire and CEO of the German media conglomerate AxelSpringer, Elon Musk said that he was not interested in buying TikTok.

I have not applied to buy TikTok. I have no plans for what I would do if I owned TikTok - Musk said.

The billionaire said that does not personally use TikTok.

According to him, the exception was the purchase of Twitter, which he bought to “preserve freedom of speech.”

I usually start a company from scratch,” Elon Musk added.

Recall

US President Trump has instructed Vice President Vance to oversee a potential sale of TikTok to avoid a ban in the US. The Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, and Trump created a sovereign wealth fund for a possible acquisition of the platform.

