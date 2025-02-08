TikTok found a way to bypass US restrictions via APK file

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12562 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61541 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101966 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102144 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129107 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103521 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106074 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102499 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87878 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111528 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105942 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 12562 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129107 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162185 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152330 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2679 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105942 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111528 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138347 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140124 views
TikTok found a way to bypass US restrictions via APK file

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37494 views

TikTok has allowed Android users in the US to download the app via APK from the official website. This comes amid demands that ByteDance sell the platform within 75 days or face a ban.

TikTok said on Friday it was allowing Android users in the United States to download and connect to the app via an ARC file from its website in an effort to circumvent restrictions on the popular short video platform in the country, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Apple and Google have not restored TikTok to their app stores after a law came into effect in the US on January 19 that requires the Chinese owner of ByteDance to either sell it for national security reasons or face a ban.

US President Donald Trump, who took office the day after the law came into force, signed a decree postponing the law's implementation for 75 days.

Trump said that he has been in talks with several people about buying TikTok and is likely to make a decision this month on the app's future. It has about 170 million US users.

On Monday, the president signed a decree ordering the creation of a sovereign wealth fund within the next year, saying it could potentially buy TikTok.

Trump signs executive order to create a sovereign wealth fund: it can be used to buy TikTok04.02.25, 09:49 • 46860 views

U.S. officials warned that ByteDance was at risk of misusing American data.

Free speech advocates opposed the ban on TikTok under a law passed by Congress and signed by then-President Joe Biden.

The company says that US officials have misrepresented its ties to China, arguing that its content recommendation engine and user data are stored in the United States on cloud servers operated by Oracle, and that content moderation decisions affecting US users are also made in the United States.

Trump instructs Vance to oversee potential sale of TikTok07.02.25, 22:45 • 32358 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising