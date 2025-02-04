Trump signs executive order to create a sovereign wealth fund: it can be used to buy TikTok

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99658 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28302 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114082 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34186 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108550 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41069 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131102 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153684 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13132 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108550 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114082 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138961 views
Trump signs executive order to create a sovereign wealth fund: it can be used to buy TikTok

Trump signs executive order to create a sovereign wealth fund: it can be used to buy TikTok

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46861 views

The US President signed a decree to create a state investment fund within 12 months. The fund can be used to acquire TikTok and other national projects.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed a decree ordering the Treasury and Commerce departments to create a sovereign wealth fund, and said that this fund could be used to acquire TikTok, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

We are going to create this fund over the next 12 months. We intend to monetize the assets of the American balance sheet for the American people

- Trump said.

Trump had already proposed the creation of such a public investment fund when he was a presidential candidate, saying that it could finance "great national endeavors," including infrastructure projects such as highways and airports, manufacturing, and medical research.

Details of how the fund will work and be financed are still unknown, but Trump has previously said that it could be financed by "tariffs and other reasonable things.

According to the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, there are more than 90 such funds in the world, managing assets worth more than $8 trillion.

Addendum

TikTok, which has about 170 million U.S. users, was briefly disconnected from the network shortly before a law went into effect on January 19 requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to either sell it for national security reasons or ban it.

After taking office on January 20, Trump signed an executive order postponing the law's entry into force for 75 days.

Trump said that he has been in talks with several possible buyers to buy TikTok and is likely to make a decision on the popular app's future in February.

Trump says Microsoft may buy TikTok - Bloomberg28.01.25, 12:03 • 28415 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-commerceUnited States Department of Commerce
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising