Trump instructs Vance to oversee potential sale of TikTok

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 13327 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61921 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102022 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122964 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129161 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106111 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102543 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106008 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 13327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152367 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111592 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138359 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140139 views
Trump instructs Vance to oversee potential sale of TikTok

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32359 views

US President Trump instructed Vice President Vance to oversee a potential sale of TikTok to avoid a ban in the US. The Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, and Trump created a sovereign wealth fund for a possible acquisition of the platform.

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed Vice President J.D. Vance to oversee the potential sale of TikTok to avoid a ban in the United States. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Trump instructed Vice President J.D. Vance to oversee the potential sale of TikTok. Tik Tok's Chinese parent company is looking for a buyer to avoid a ban in the US 

- the publication writes.

Addendum

The US Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, allowing TikTok's ban to go into effect. The decision on the app's future was up to President-elect Donald Trump.

YouTube vlogger James Donaldson, known as MrBeast, saidthat he would try to buy the popular TikTok platform to avoid blocking the social network in the United States.

Before his inauguration , Donald Trump announced stricter migration controls and confirmed the resumption of TikTok's operations in the United States.

After taking office, Trump signed an executive order to postpone the ban on TikTok in the United States for 75 days. The president stated that he has the right to sell or close the app, but the final fate of the platform remains uncertain.

Later, Trump claimedthat he was in talks with several interested parties about a possible acquisition of TikTok.

In February, Trump signed an executive orderordering the Treasury and Commerce departments to create a sovereign wealth fund, and stated that this fund could be used to acquire TikTok.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
tiktokTikTok
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

