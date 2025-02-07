Trump instructs Vance to oversee potential sale of TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed Vice President J.D. Vance to oversee the potential sale of TikTok to avoid a ban in the United States. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Addendum

The US Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, allowing TikTok's ban to go into effect. The decision on the app's future was up to President-elect Donald Trump.

YouTube vlogger James Donaldson, known as MrBeast, saidthat he would try to buy the popular TikTok platform to avoid blocking the social network in the United States.

Before his inauguration , Donald Trump announced stricter migration controls and confirmed the resumption of TikTok's operations in the United States.

After taking office, Trump signed an executive order to postpone the ban on TikTok in the United States for 75 days. The president stated that he has the right to sell or close the app, but the final fate of the platform remains uncertain.

Later, Trump claimedthat he was in talks with several interested parties about a possible acquisition of TikTok.

In February, Trump signed an executive orderordering the Treasury and Commerce departments to create a sovereign wealth fund, and stated that this fund could be used to acquire TikTok.