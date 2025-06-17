Trump accused Macron of making a false statement about the reason for his departure from the G7 summit

US President Donald Trump said that the French leader was wrong about the reason for his departure from the G7 summit in Canada. And he stated that Emmanuel Macron "is always wrong," reports UNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron mistakenly stated that I left the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington and work on a "ceasefire" between Israel and Iran. Wrong! - Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

Details

Trump noted that Macron has no idea why he went to Washington, but stressed that it definitely has nothing to do with a ceasefire.

Much more important. Intentionally or not, Emmanuel is always wrong. Stay tuned for updates! - added Trump.

Supplement

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt reported on Trump's early completion of participation in the summit. In addition, Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the summit was in question.

During the G7 summit, Donald Trump stated that the US will not impose new sanctions against Russia until the EU does so first.

Also, UNN reported that the US President did not support the G7 statement, which calls on Israel and Iran to protect civilians.