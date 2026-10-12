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Tried to blow up a bus carrying Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel — a student from Kyiv detained in Rivne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The SBU detained a student from Kyiv who planted explosives under a bus carrying military personnel and installed a camera to monitor it. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Tried to blow up a bus carrying Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel — a student from Kyiv detained in Rivne

In Rivne, a student from Kyiv suspected of preparing a terrorist attack commissioned by Russian special services was detained. According to the investigation, he planted explosives under a bus carrying Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and installed a camera to monitor the soldiers boarding the bus. The Security Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The investigation established that, to carry out the terrorist attack, the enemy recruited a student from Kyiv who planted a homemade bomb under a bus transporting Ukrainian servicemen.

Opposite the parking lot, the agent installed a telephone camera disguised as a juice carton, with remote access for Russian special service operatives.

With the help of the “video trap,” the Rashists hoped to monitor the servicemen boarding the bus and blow it up while it was en route to its destination

— the statement says.

SBU officers uncovered the enemy’s plan in advance, neutralized the explosives, and detained the agent at the city bus station as he hurriedly attempted to leave the regional center for Kyiv after planting the IED, intending to “lay low.”

A smartphone was seized from the detainee, which he used to “report” to the russian federation that the explosives had been planted at the site of the planned terrorist attack.

According to the case materials, the intelligence task was carried out by a student at one of the capital’s universities. He came to the attention of Russian special service operatives while looking for “quick” earnings in Telegram channels on the subject.

After recruiting him, the Rashists “sent” him to Rivne to prepare the bombing of a military vehicle carrying Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

Upon arriving in the city, the agent settled in a rented apartment and later received coordinates from his handler in the russian federation for a cache, from which he retrieved a homemade explosive device.

It was established that the explosives had been reinforced with two glass bottles containing a flammable liquid to increase their destructive effect.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified the detainee that he is suspected under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act).

The offender is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In Rivne region, a 14-year-old girl will stand trial for the contract killing of a serviceman on behalf of Russia09.10.26, 12:30 • 4826 views

Olga Rozgon

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