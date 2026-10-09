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In Rivne region, a 14-year-old girl will stand trial for the contract killing of a serviceman on behalf of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

In Rivne region, the case of a 14-year-old girl accused of killing a serviceman on the instructions of Russian special services has been sent to court. She is also charged with setting fire to a military vehicle.

In Rivne region, a 14-year-old girl will stand trial for the contract killing of a serviceman on behalf of Russia

In the Rivne region, the investigation into the case of a 14-year-old girl accused of murdering a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the orders of Russian special services has been completed. This was reported by the Rivne region police, UNN writes.

The 14-year-old resident of Rivne, while communicating via video link with her handler, first poisoned the victim with a mixture of alcohol and a narcotic substance on his direct instructions, and then strangled him. The accused is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center

- the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation established that the minor met a citizen of the Russian Federation on the Telegram messenger. Acting on the instructions of an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation, he commissioned the girl to murder a Ukrainian serviceman by poisoning him with methadone. Since the minor had feelings for the handler, he promised to arrange for her departure to territory controlled by the enemy after she completed the task.

Thus, on January 30, the suspect arrived at a rented apartment, where she poured previously prepared alcohol into glasses and added a narcotic substance that she had received from the customers through a logistics company.

Later, a 27-year-old serviceman arrived at the residence. She had met him on the messenger 10 days before the crime. After consuming the mixture, he lost consciousness.

While on a video call with her handler, the minor began strangling the serviceman. As a result of mechanical asphyxia, the 27-year-old man died.

Criminal investigation officers promptly detained the perpetrator.

Police investigators notified her that she was suspected of intentional murder committed to order and by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy. The court imposed pre-trial detention on the suspect.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment on the intentional murder charges has been submitted to the court. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

The investigators of the Rivne region police investigative department have now established the identities of the handler and the organizer of the contract killing. The criminal proceedings against them are currently under the jurisdiction of the regional SBU officers.

It was also established that, on the orders of the Russian Federation, the 14-year-old girl set fire to a military Opel Campo vehicle in Rivne on November 11. She was promised one thousand dollars for the “job,” but she never received the money.

In addition, the SBU investigators were handling criminal proceedings on charges that the minor had committed high treason under martial law, obstructed the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and intentionally destroyed someone else’s property by arson; these proceedings have also been submitted to the court.

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Olga Rozgon

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