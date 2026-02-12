The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on reports of the inclusion of international units in assault units. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ground Forces.

Details

As noted by the Command of the Ground Forces, "foreign units are not disappearing - they are transforming to become stronger."

They have gained new career opportunities, strengthened their capabilities with new weapons and military equipment. Instead of being separate "light" battalions, they are integrating into effective and experienced units of the Ground Forces. - the Command's statement reads.

They consider this step "logical" and explain it by the fact that "legionnaires are servicemen of special purpose battalions within the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Assault operations and counter-sabotage operations are exactly what the personnel of the legions have been engaged in since the first days of their establishment. Integration into other units does not reduce their level, but rather increases capabilities, provides quality protection for servicemen on the battlefield, and provides reinforcement with unmanned systems, artillery, and aerial reconnaissance. Foreign units have gained access to the resources and logistics of regular formations. - the Command noted.

They also added that there is an ongoing discussion in the information field regarding the integration of the legions, "which is being presented as the liquidation of these units."

During the official inspection, individual violations in accounting and management processes were identified, which required a response and streamlining. Some of the public comments that appeared later do not reflect the full picture and may be related to the unwillingness of certain officials to lose their functions or positions after the decisions made. We emphasize that the steps taken are aimed exclusively at increasing transparency, accountability, and combat capability of the units, and not at terminating the activities of foreigners in the ranks of the Ground Forces. - the statement reads.

Recall

The commander of the intelligence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Denys Yaroslavsky, raised the issue of forced mobilization of foreigners. At the same time, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavsky, stated that statements about possible forced mobilization of foreigners who have a residence permit in Ukraine have no basis at the level of state policy and contradict the Constitution of Ukraine.