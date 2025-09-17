Trains with the longest delays due to substation attack are approaching their final stations - UZ

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
07:21 PM • 854 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
05:46 PM • 6342 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 12310 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 13378 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 20036 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 33940 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 38932 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38529 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 104311 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 121452 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.1m/s
91%
749mm
Popular news
25 million crossings and hundreds of violators: State Border Guard Service spokesman tells what is happening on the border with the EU and MoldovaSeptember 17, 10:38 AM • 9716 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - DemchenkoSeptember 17, 10:56 AM • 18196 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - PoliticoSeptember 17, 11:08 AM • 23105 views
SAP and NABU employees wrote themselves hundreds of thousands in state aid "for social and domestic needs" and are taking it abroad – investigationSeptember 17, 12:20 PM • 4484 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 21133 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video07:21 PM • 852 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 21256 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 54480 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 104311 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 121452 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe06:36 PM • 2536 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment05:52 PM • 4336 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 4000 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 40589 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 45747 views
Actual
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

Trains with the longest delays due to substation attack are approaching their final stations - UZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Some passenger services that were rerouted around the damaged section are already arriving at their final stations. Power restoration is ongoing, and trains are passing through the section with backup diesel locomotives.

Trains with the longest delays due to substation attack are approaching their final stations - UZ

Some of the passenger flights with the longest delays, which were forced to bypass the damaged section, are already approaching their final stations. Power restoration in the area of the attacked substations is still ongoing, trains are passing the section under reserve diesel locomotives. This was stated by "Ukrzaliznytsia", reports UNN.

Some of the flights with the longest delays, which were forced to bypass the damaged section, are already approaching their final stations. Return flights of these trains will also run with delays 

- the message says.

Passengers of train No. 119/120 Dnipro - Chełm are already being awaited in Chełm by 6 buses to Lublin and Warsaw. Passengers of 6 trains in the Dnipro direction, which had the longest delay time, received 1500 portions of food during the journey.

Power restoration in the area of the attacked substations is still ongoing, trains are passing the section under reserve diesel locomotives, which were prepared in advance by railway workers. Until the final restoration of the infrastructure, train delays will continue tomorrow, especially for trains with long routes that run through the damaged section 

- noted in "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Passengers of Intercity+ train No. 731 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv will arrive in the capital with a significant delay and will be able to wait at the station until the curfew ends.

Today once again confirms: the experience of railway workers during years of full-scale invasion and developed protocols of action during crisis situations work, trains continue to move, no matter what happens, and passengers reach their stations - despite the enemy's attempts to disrupt plans 

- summarized in "UZ".

Recall

Due to a massive attack by Russia on September 17 on substations, passenger trains in the Odesa and Dnipro directions will run with delays. 20 reserve diesel locomotives are involved, and some flights are running on changed routes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Lublin
Warsaw
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kyiv