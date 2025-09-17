Trains with the longest delays due to substation attack are approaching their final stations - UZ

Some of the passenger flights with the longest delays, which were forced to bypass the damaged section, are already approaching their final stations. Power restoration in the area of the attacked substations is still ongoing, trains are passing the section under reserve diesel locomotives. This was stated by "Ukrzaliznytsia", reports UNN.

Some of the flights with the longest delays, which were forced to bypass the damaged section, are already approaching their final stations. Return flights of these trains will also run with delays - the message says.

Passengers of train No. 119/120 Dnipro - Chełm are already being awaited in Chełm by 6 buses to Lublin and Warsaw. Passengers of 6 trains in the Dnipro direction, which had the longest delay time, received 1500 portions of food during the journey.

Power restoration in the area of the attacked substations is still ongoing, trains are passing the section under reserve diesel locomotives, which were prepared in advance by railway workers. Until the final restoration of the infrastructure, train delays will continue tomorrow, especially for trains with long routes that run through the damaged section - noted in "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Passengers of Intercity+ train No. 731 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv will arrive in the capital with a significant delay and will be able to wait at the station until the curfew ends.

Today once again confirms: the experience of railway workers during years of full-scale invasion and developed protocols of action during crisis situations work, trains continue to move, no matter what happens, and passengers reach their stations - despite the enemy's attempts to disrupt plans - summarized in "UZ".

Recall

