Train ticket prices to Poland and Hungary will rise from February: what you should know

Starting February 1, discounts on train tickets to Poland and Hungary will be reduced, which will lead to higher ticket prices. Discounts for destinations to Austria and Moldova will remain unchanged. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

"Earlier, to promote its own international connections, Ukrzaliznytsia agreed on special discounts with the railways of neighboring countries. Now the company is forced to gradually revise the amount of these discounts," the statement said.

Due to rising costs of materials and energy, losses from passenger transportation in 2024 reached UAH 18 billion, so the company is reviewing tariff conditions.

Tickets to Poland will rise in price the most:

Kyiv - Warsaw - by 37%;

in Intercity+ and SV class 1 cars - by 20-27%;

in compartment cars - by 9-27%.

The cost on the Kyiv-Budapest route will also increase:

in SV cars - by 17%;

in compartment cars - by 21%.

Until January 31, tickets for February flights are available at current prices.

Recall

Starting February 6 , new night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and the capital will be launched.