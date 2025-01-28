Train ticket prices to Poland and Hungary will rise from February: what you should know

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Train ticket prices to Poland and Hungary will rise from February: what you should know

Train ticket prices to Poland and Hungary will rise from February: what you should know

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24867 views

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces discounts on tickets to Poland and Hungary due to rising costs. The price increase will range from 9% to 37% depending on the direction and class of carriage.

Starting February 1, discounts on train tickets to Poland and Hungary will be reduced, which will lead to higher ticket prices. Discounts for destinations to Austria and Moldova will remain unchanged. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

"Earlier, to promote its own international connections, Ukrzaliznytsia agreed on special discounts with the railways of neighboring countries. Now the company is forced to gradually revise the amount of these discounts," the statement said.

Due to rising costs of materials and energy, losses from passenger transportation in 2024 reached UAH 18 billion, so the company is reviewing tariff conditions.

Tickets to Poland will rise in price the most:

  • Kyiv - Warsaw - by 37%;
    • in Intercity+ and SV class 1 cars - by 20-27%;
      • in compartment cars - by 9-27%.

        The cost on the Kyiv-Budapest route will also increase:

        • in SV cars - by 17%;
          • in compartment cars - by 21%.

            Until January 31, tickets for February flights are available at current prices.

            Recall

            Starting February 6 , new night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and the capital will be launched

            Yulia Havryliuk

            Yulia Havryliuk

            SocietyEconomy
            ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
            austriaAustria
            warsawWarsaw
            hungaryHungary
            budapeshtBudapest
            moldovaMoldova
            kyivKyiv
            polandPoland

