This month, there will be new packages to strengthen Ukraine’s aviation capabilities — Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of France Emmanuel Macron. According to the Office of the President, the leaders discussed various ways to counter the threats; new packages to strengthen Ukraine’s air force will be provided this month, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state noted that France is providing maximum assistance in finding responses to Russia’s escalation.

"Literally during our meeting, Russia launched another vile drone strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Lutsk. There are power outages in the city. Unfortunately, in recent days, this demonstrative and vile Russian terror has been occurring virtually nonstop," Zelenskyy said.

An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and water

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Russia had demonstratively ignored the proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to cease attacks on energy infrastructure and is now exploiting problems with Starlink’s operation to inflict maximum destruction on everything that sustains ordinary life.

According to the Office of the President, the leaders discussed various ways to counter the threats. New packages to strengthen Ukraine’s air force will be provided this month.

Work on a European anti-ballistic defense system is also being accelerated – FREYJA needs to become operational by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy thanked Macron for ensuring that all the licenses for weapons production that France promised Ukraine have already been obtained. It is important to implement this promptly at the team level.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense against Russian attacks with Tusk