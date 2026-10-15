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Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense against Russian attacks with Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed the defense of Ukraine against Russian strikes and sanctions. Over the course of the day, 52 people were injured, and russia launched nearly 1,000 drones.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense against Russian attacks with Tusk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. During the meeting, they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s protection against Russian attacks, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, reports UNN

Met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Donald is well informed about the situation with Russian shelling and how it is escalating every day. In fact, the Russians are constantly using “Shaheds.” As of today alone, 52 people have been injured. During the day, there were Russian strikes on a shop, a pharmaceutical plant, and logistics 

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

He added that it is important that Poland is helping Ukraine defend itself against these attacks.

We discussed in great detail all the threats currently present and the steps that will help strengthen our defenses against Russian strikes. I also thanked Donald for his clear and principled position on sanctions: there must be no steps that help Russia continue this war 

- Zelenskyy added. 

Let us recall 

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that since the beginning of yesterday and up to now, the Russians have already launched nearly 1,000 drones.  In addition, over the past few days there have been several waves of ballistic missile strikes. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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