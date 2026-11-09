There may still be 19 people under the rubble in Komyshuvakha after the Russian airstrike

As many as 19 people may remain under the rubble after Russia’s airstrike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region on November 2; the search is ongoing. Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this on social media on November 9, UNN writes.

Search and identification efforts for those killed as a result of the Russian airstrike on November 2 are ongoing in Komyshuvakha. The bodies of 55 people have already been recovered from the rubble. Police have identified 30 of those killed. As many as 19 people may still remain under the rubble - Semikin wrote.

Behind every number, he noted, are families waiting for news about their loved ones and for the opportunity to bid them a dignified farewell.

"The work is continuing under the constant threat of Russian drones. The enemy is attacking people and equipment. Police anti-drone units are providing cover for the site of the tragedy," Semikin reported.

Additional information

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy strikes, the premises of an educational institution, a utility building, and vehicles were damaged. The prosecutor's office reported that people were under the rubble.

As Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported, the enemy treacherously attacked the settlement precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the community center. It was a targeted, combined attack. The Russians carried out at least nine strikes. First, they dropped FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. Then they used FAB-3000 bombs. The FAB-3000 is a three-ton aerial bomb containing nearly one and a half tons of explosives. Such weapons are used to destroy powerful concrete fortifications and bunkers. After a direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed. Ordinary people were there at the time. They had come for assistance.

The underground space struck by the Russians was used not as a community resilience center, but as a distribution point for humanitarian aid to local residents. Until February 2026, an "underground" school operated there. However, in February, the educational process in the space was suspended, and children no longer attended it for schooling.

Death toll following the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 55